STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to reconsider names proposed for new MD & CEO

In September, shareholders of the cash-strapped private sector lender had voted out seven board members, including MD & CEO S Sundar, at the annual general meeting.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India has asked Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which is in the midst of a merger process with Clix group, to reconsider the names proposed for the post of new MD & CEO, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In September, shareholders of the cash-strapped private sector lender had voted out seven board members, including MD & CEO S Sundar, at the annual general meeting.

Subsequently, RBI appointed a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) comprising independent directors Meeta Makhan, Shakti Sinha and Satish Kumar Kalra.

"In the first round, we had done interviews of three candidates and sent the names to RBI. But the Reserve Bank has come back to us saying that we have to reconsider. So, we have started the process again. Now, we are broadening our search with more candidates," Shakti Sinha told PTI.

He noted that appointing a new MD & CEO is a complex and long process, and right now, the process of merger with Clix group assumes more significance.

"Normally, the appointment process for MD & CEO takes 6-9 months. We are trying to do it much faster. But right now, the major focus is on the Clix merger, which is being examined and negotiations are going on," he said.

The bank had sent three names to RBI for the post of MD & CEO.

The aim is to find the candidate for the MD & CEO post as soon as possible, "like say in a one-and-half months", Sinha noted.

Noting that it is a complex process, he said that finding the right candidates, checking their background and then sending the names to RBI for approval in itself is a long-drawn process.

Earlier this month, LVB mentioned about the proposal of rights issue of shares.

"We are taking action on our rights issue as well. Hopefully, we will be filing the papers for the rights issue very soon," Sinha said.

On being asked about the time-frame to close the Clix deal, Sinha said the bank does not have any time-frame but "obviously, we are under pressure as we were put under the PCA (Prompt Corrective Action) framework since September 2019 by RBI".

"So, we don't have the luxury of time. We are trying to do it (Clix deal) as fast as possible," Sinha said.

The bank was put under PCA because of rising bad loans and falling capital adequacy ratio.

The South-based lender has been struggling to raise capital for the last few years.

A proposal of merger with non-banking finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance was rejected by RBI in 2019 because of its high exposure to realty sector.

In June 2020, LVB inked a non-binding agreement with Gurgaon-based non-banking Clix Group for amalgamation.

With the merger, the networth of the bank will more than double to Rs 3,100 crore from the present Rs 1,200 crore.

Clix Capital has a networth of Rs 1,900 crore.

In September, the bank's board had approved fund raising plans for Rs 1,500 crore and also to increase foreign shareholding to up to 74 per cent from 12. 35 per cent.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Lakshmi Vilas Bank
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp