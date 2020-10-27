STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB variant available for Rs 45K

Galaxy S20 FE customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer can also avail 50 per cent off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE-based tablets.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:57 PM

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Tuesday announced that Galaxy S20 FE (256GB) variant is now available for Rs 44,999 as part of the special festive offer.

"Customers making the purchase through HDFC bank credit and debit cards can get additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000, bringing down the price of Galaxy S20 FE 128GB variant to Rs 40,999," the company said in a statement .

Galaxy S20 FE customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer can also avail 50 per cent off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE-based tablets. The offers end on November 17.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage.

It is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

