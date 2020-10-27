STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sharing best practices, knowledge among SCO members to help startups: Goyal

The minister said the new unique concepts that startups come up with will get a much larger engagement through this forum.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sharing best practices, knowledge and engaging investors from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member nations will help strengthen startup ecosystem, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Launching the India-SCO Startup Forum, he said creativity, innovation and disruption will be the new mandate in the emerging future.

The minister said the new unique concepts that startups come up with will get a much larger engagement through this forum.

"Sharing our best practices, knowledge, engaging corporates and investors from all the member nations, monetising and mobilising capital, setting up incubators, providing exposure and scale with market access will certainly help the worthy ideas of our startups' innovations," Goyal said.

SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) members are China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

He added that this forum is an opportunity for all the member nations to share and learn from their experiences.

Speaking at the event, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that since the launch of the startup India initiative in 2016, over 35,500 startups are recognised by the government, and they are in 590 districts of 28 states and 8 UTs.

He said the forum will lay the foundation for multinational cooperations and engagement among the member states to develop and strengthen their startup ecosystem collectively.

The forum would help in empowering the local startup ecosystem, and enable access to investors and corporates in startups. The forum was jointly launched by industry body CII and DPIIT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goyal Start up
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp