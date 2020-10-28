Aditya Birla-Flipkart deal violating FDI norms: CAIT

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday raised questions on the deal between Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) and Walmart owned Flipkart where the e-commerce major is planning to buy 7.8 per cent stake in ABFRL, citing violation of FDI norms.

In a letter to the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the traders’ body wrote that “the deal is in complete violation of the revised Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms notified by the government in Press Note No. 2 of 2018 of the FDI Policy”. CAIT urged the the government to not approve the deal till it removes the violation clause.

The present FDI policy prohibits a foreign company to venture in any forms of multi brand retail trading including through e-commerce by having any equity interests in the sellers on the market platform, CAIT said.