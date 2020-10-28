STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hiranandani Group firm to invest Rs 7,000 crore  to set up a data center park in Greater Noida

Hiranandani Group firm Yotta Infrastructure Tuesday said it will invest up to Rs 7,000 crore to set up a data center park in Greater Noida, U.P. 

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hiranandani Group firm Yotta Infrastructure Tuesday said it will invest up to Rs 7,000 crore to set up a data center park in Greater Noida, U.P. Yotta has received approvals from the state government to set-up a 20-acre hyper scale datacenter park in the region.

The park will consist of six  interconnected data center buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200 MW of power. It will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-7000 crore (appx $950 million). The construction for the first building will commence in December 2020.

Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO, Hiranandani Group said, “The region contributes over 10 per cent to the Indian GDP and has a huge concentration of enterprises and start-ups who need reliable data centre services.” Earlier in July, the datacenter arm of the Hiranandani Yotta had launched the world’s second largest Tier IV data center in its Navi Mumbai Data center park- Yotta NM1.  

The company said it had also announced its MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a campus in Chennai entailing a investment of Rs 4,000 crore. “We expect our NCR campus to commence by December this year and be operational with the first building before July 2022.

It was a natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for 
expanding their availability zones in this region,” Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, said.

