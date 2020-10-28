STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kinetic Green unveils electric cargo three-wheeler

With an eye to grab a larger market share in the three-wheeler electric vehicle segment, Kinetic Green on Tuesday launched its high performance electric cargo three-wheeler Safar Jumbo.

(Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an eye to grab a larger market share in the three-wheeler electric vehicle segment, Kinetic Green on Tuesday launched its high performance electric cargo three-wheeler Safar Jumbo. The firm is confident that along with strengthening its portfolio, the new product will help it to recover the losses caused due to Covid-19 and achieve last year’s revenue figure.

Speaking to TNIE, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Kinetic Green, said that the Safar Jumbo is a game changer for the industry and the company plans to deliver over 5,000 units in next 7-8 months. It also plans to roll out other variants to serve different applications like gas cylinder distribution, water and dairy distribution, and waste collection.

Currently, the company has been witnessing good traction for such vehicles from the e-commerce segment. Motwani added that the electric three wheeler market is mainly unorganised, however, among the organised Kinetic Green enjoys almost 50 per cent market share and the new product will further strengthen their position.

“Safar Jumbo is specially designed to meet the needs of e-commerce companies and their logistics partners, offering them a sustainable last mile delivery solution at an attractive cost of just 50 paise per km, against `3 per km for a diesel engine-run three-wheeler. This vehicle will bring down their delivery cost significantly,” she added.

 The new Jumbo, which falls under L5 category, has a GVW of over 1 ton, with a specially developed cargo box with close to 150 sq ft cubic capacity and a payload of 500 kg. Currently, about 18 per cent e-vehicles are used in the last mile delivery space, but Motwani believes the EV usage may rise to 30 per cent in next three years.

