STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lenders ask DHFL bidders to further sweeten offers by first week of November

According to sources, lenders have given time till November first week for bidders to further sweeten their offers, failing which they will decide on the next course of action.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

DHFL

DHFL (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After getting 90 days extension from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the insolvency process, lenders of debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have asked all its four bidders, including Adani Group, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy and Piramal Enterprisesto come up with better bid offers by November first week.

According to sources, lenders have given time till November first week for bidders to further sweeten their offers, failing which they will decide on the next course of action. Earlier this month, DHFL had received four bids for either picking up stakes in the company or buying out assets.

Adani Group had bid for DHFL’s Rs 40,000-crore wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio, valuing it at Rs 3,000 crore, while Piramal Enterprises had submitted a bid for DHFL’s retail portfolio. It quoted Rs 12,000 crore for the business and has asked for 18 per cent yield on the portfolio.

Oaktree has submitted a bid for the entire company and the bid value is Rs 20,000 crore as against the admitted liability of Rs 95,000 crore along with Rs 10,000 crore cash in hand.

Therefore, accepting Oaktree bid would result in a write-off of Rs 65,000 crore for the lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI). SBI is the lead banker with an exposure of over Rs 10,000 crore to DHFL, while LIC and EPFO will also have to write off nearly Rs 10,000 crore Since investors have submitted poor bids, and now with  extended deadline for resolution, lenders are planning to re-negotiate.

In November 2019, the Reserve Bank of India referred DHFL, the third largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the NCLT for insolvency proceedings. It was the first finance company to be referred to the NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227. he Wadhawans, erstwhile promoters of DHFL, had proposed to transfer the rights, title and  interest in at least 10 projects valued at Rs 43,879 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHFL NCLT Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp