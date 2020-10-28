SCO members should leverage economic strength to boost trade, investment in region: Piyush Goyal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 crisis is a clarion call to SCO member countries to leverage their economic strength to boost trade and investment in the region, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of trade and economy ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries, he also said continued cooperation among the nations would help in ensuring speedy economic recovery from the aftermath of the pandemic.

"The current crisis due to COVID-19 is a clarion call to the SCO countries to leverage the economic strength and explore partnerships that enhance trade and investment in the region," he said.

Four documents were adopted at the meeting, including statement on the response to COVID-19; statement on the multilateral trading system of ministers of SCO countries which are World Trade Organization (WTO) members; and statement on cooperation on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

SCO members are China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.