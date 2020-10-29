STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bihar polls fallout? States may face a longer wait to settle GST issues

Last week, the Centre had borrowed Rs 6,000 crore and transferred it to 16 states as the first tranche of GST compensation under the special window borrowing.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government seems to be in no mood to negotiate with states, which rejected both the options offered by the Centre to get their GST compensation cess, and has indicated that the next GST council meeting will be conducted only after the Bihar polls.

“Majority of the states have opted for one of the options and have got their dues. So now the ball is in the court of those states who are yet to choose any option. I do not think that the GST meeting will happen before the election results are out,” a senior official from the Finance Ministry told this publication.

The Centre had evolved a special borrowing window to address the shortfall in the GST collection during the year 2020-2021. Together, 21 states and two Union Territories have opted for this special window involving back-to-back borrowing coordinated by the Ministry of Finance.

Last week, the Centre had borrowed Rs 6,000 crore and transferred it to 16 states as the first tranche of GST compensation under the special window borrowing. 

However, the states including Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh among others which had not opted for any of the options were left behind.

These states are left without any compensation during the festive season and had thus sought an early GST meeting to resolve pending issues. 

“To implement option1 without the GST Council formally deciding on the extension of compensation payments beyond five years is illegal. The GST Council should be convened and search for a consensus continued,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac had tweeted the previous day. 

Officials say that the government is ready to accept if these states opt one of the options even now, else they have to wait longer for getting their portion of the collections.

“They still have a window open to choose one of the options. As the finance minister had said, states who want money cannot wait endlessly for consensus,” said the finance ministry official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation GST Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp