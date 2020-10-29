Cognizant names Rajesh Nambiar as CMD for its India operations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New Jersey headquartered IT firm Cognizant has appointed Rajesh Nambiar as the Chairman and Managing Director of India, months after Ramkumar Ramamoorthy stepped down from his role.

Besides being appointed as the CMD, Nambiar will also be a member of the company’s executive committee effective November 9, 2020. He is currently the chairman and president of Ciena India, a networking system and software company catering mostly to telecom giants.

Nambiar, who has over two decades of leadership experience in tech firms including IBM and TCS, has worked in India, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. At IBM, Rajesh was the General Manager and Global Leader for its Application Services Business.

He also served on the board of IBM India and as a member of The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Executive Council while at IBM. “...Rajesh will strengthen our brand positioning in India and enhance our relationships with relevant government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities and key policy-making bodies, including NASSCOM.

Rajesh will also serve as the executive committee representative of our nearly 2 lakh associates in India,” said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant.