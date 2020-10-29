Gold declines Rs 121, silver plunges Rs 1,277

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 121 to Rs 50,630 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,751 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also declined Rs 1,277 to Rs 60,098 per kilogram from Rs 61,375 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold rose marginally to USD 1,878 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 23.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure with strong dollar recovery which dampened safe-haven demand for gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.