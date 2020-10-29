Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit rises to Rs 953 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a nine per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone profit for the September quarter 2020, supported by revenue, but lower other income restricted growth. Profit rose to Rs 953.45 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 875 crore in same period last fiscal.

Revenue in grew by 23.7 percent (y-o-y) to Rs 9,367.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, with 7.7 per cent growth in volume. The company sold 18.22 lakh units in the September quarter, against 16.91 lakh units sold in the year-ago period.

”The earnings in the second quarter of FY21 reflects a strong performance, signaling a gradual revival from the negative impact of the global pandemic. The recovery in demand to pre-COVID levels, credible resumption of supply chain and logistics, cost & cash management, along with judicious price increase, has helped deliver profitability,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, said.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16.8 percent y-o-y, but margin contracted to 13.7 per cen from 14.5 per cent in Q2 FY20. “Based on early estimates, we expect the momentum to continue into the festive season,” Gupta added