STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Larsen & Toubro shares tank nearly 5 per cent after Q2 earnings

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday tanked nearly 5 per cent after the company posted a 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September.

The stock plunged 4.88 per cent to Rs 935.55 on the BSE. On the NSE, it tanked 4.85 per cent to Rs 935.10.

The engineering and construction giant on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Net profit after tax (PAT) and share in profit / (loss) of joint ventures / associates from continuing operations before exceptional items for the quarter is at Rs 1,410 crore, registering a sequential improvement of nearly 4 times reflecting pickup in the business momentum.

"However, the impact of pandemic in terms of lower revenue, higher credit provisions in the financial services business and disruption of the Metro services, led to decline of 45 per cent vis-a-vis reported PAT of corresponding quarter of the previous year at Rs 2,552 crore," the company said in a statement.

Total consolidated income fell to Rs 31,593.77 crore in July-September quarter, from Rs 35,924.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp