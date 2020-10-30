DPIIT releases quality control norms for leather footwear

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to contain cheap leather footwear imports, the government said that no leather products can be produced, sold, traded, imported or even stocked, unless they bear the BIS mark.

According to a latest notification from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), all leather shoes would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The order has come into force from October 27 this year. “The BIS shall be the certifying and enforcement authority for the goods,” according to the notification. Products included in the order are leather safety boots and shoes, canvas shoes, rubber sole, sports footwear and derby shoes.

However, it added that the order— the footwear made from leather and other materials (Quality Control) Order, 2020 — shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purpose. DPIIT has also released the quality control order for footwear made from all-rubber and polymeric material and its components.

These goods include industrial and protective rubber knee and ankle boots; PVC sandal; rubber hawai chappal; rubber microcellular sheets, among others.The move comes at a time when the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

Footwear included in the order, according to DPIIT

Products included in Footwear made from leather and other materials (Quality Control) Order, 2020 include leather safety boots, canvas shoes rubber sole, sports footwear and derby shoes.