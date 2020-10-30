STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indigo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,195 crore, number of flights doubles sequentially  

Sequentially, the loss more than halved as the number of flights grew nearly two-fold over the April-June quarter.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Airline company InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Thursday said its loss widened to Rs 1,194.8 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY21), higher than the loss of Rs 1,062 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year due to the Covid-19 led disruptions. 

Sequentially, the loss more than halved as the number of flights grew nearly two-fold over the April-June quarter. Net loss narrowed from Rs 2,845 crore in the June quarter. Revenue fell 65 per cent on year to Rs 3,029 crore but rose 2.6 times over the previous quarter.

As operations remained shut, the airline’s total expenses fell 55.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,224.1 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 9,571.6 crore in Q2FY20. Total debt increased 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 25,419.4 crore. It had a total cash balance of Rs 17,931 crore, a slight reduction from Rs 18,449.8 crore in the first quarter. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent, came at 408.5 crore, up 59.3 per cent year-on-year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo Covid COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp