Tech Mahindra and HAL sign  Rs 400-crore contract 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Tech Mahindra signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore recently in Bengaluru for implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning to support HAL’s ‘Project Parivartan’, a comprehensive business transformation exercise through technology enhancement and centralized ERP.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said that the exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in similar industries globally. According to an HAL statement, Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement the project over a period of nine years. The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL, and Prashanth S, Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.