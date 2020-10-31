Centre mulling long-term bonds to finance infra expenditure

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is mulling ways of raising money through the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds in order to fund its ambitious Rs 111 lakh crore infrastructure project pipeline. Finance ministry officials say that it is estimated that some 31 per cent of the money for the raft of infrastructure projects over six years will have to be raised through debt raised via the bond market.

“We are looking at various ways of raising money, and helping funds and firms, especially the NIIF and NHAI, raise the funds needed for the projects they are interested in,” said a senior finance ministry official. Among the ideas under consideration is the creation of instruments in which foreign pension and insurance firms who prefer long-term steady investments could park their money. India already has Rupee-denominated Masala bonds and variants of these could be issued.

The government intends to pump more capital into NIIF, which manages assets worth $4.3 billion across three funds, and is looking for more tie-ups to increase the fund-of-fund’s kitty. “We have to go beyond the domestic capital market since it has limitations,” said an official. Over the past three years, debt and equity raised through the capital market has averaged about Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore a year, according to officials, and more than Rs 20 lakh crore is needed annually to fund India’s ambitious infrastructure project pipeline.

They also pointed out that infrastructure spending will be a cornerstone of the post-Covid recovery planned by the finance ministry. The bulk of the projects, approximately 70 per cent by value, are in the crucial Energy, Roads, Railways and Urban sectors. To fund this pipeline, the Centre not only plans to tap the bond market but also aggressively go in for stake sales, and the monetisation of infrastructure assets.