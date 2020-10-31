STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High provisions drive IndusInd profit down 53%

 IndusInd Bank’s net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY21) more than halved due to a rise in provisions and lower fee income.

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IndusInd Bank’s net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY21) more than halved due to a rise in provisions and lower fee income. For the July-September quarter, the private sector lender registered a 53.2 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 647.04 crore against Rs 1,383.37 crore made during the same period last fiscal. 

Total income, however, fell 1.64 per cent to Rs 8,731.05 crore during the quarter under review from ?8,877.02 crore a year ago. According to the bank, its net interest income rose by 12.7 per cent to Rs 3,278 crore from Rs 2,909 crore last fiscal, while its net interest margin stood at 4.16 per cent. However, other income shrank 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,553.84 crore. 

The primary hit came from provisions, which shot up by 166.3 per cent to Rs 1,964.4 crore. “The extent to which the pandemic will impact the bank’s operations and financial results is dependent on future developments,” said Sumant Kathpalia, MD and CEO.

