STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST collection at Rs 86,449 crore in August

The government has settled Rs 18,216 crore to CGST and Rs 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Published: 01st September 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The gross GST collection in August stood at Rs 86,449 crore, down from Rs 87,422 crore collected in July, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The revenues for August are 88 per cent of the GST collected in the same month last year.

In August 2019, Rs 98,202 crore was mopped up from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

ALSO READ: Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Of the gross collection, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) is at Rs 15,906 crore, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Rs 21,064 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Rs 42,264 crore (including Rs 19,179 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess Rs 7,215 crore.

The government has settled Rs 18,216 crore to CGST and Rs 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular settlement in August, 2020 is Rs 34,122 crore for CGST and Rs 35,714 crore for the SGST, the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST India GST collection India GST Goods and Services Tax
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp