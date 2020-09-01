STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai sales dip 6 per cent in August to 52,609 units

The company's exports last month stood at 6,800 units, down 61.79 per cent from 17,800 units in August 2019.

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 6.06 per cent decline in total sales at 52,609 units in August. The company had sold 56,005 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales, however, were up 19.9 per cent to 45, 809 units as against 38,205 units in August 2019, the company added.

"The company continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Good response to new Creta, Verna, Tucson, NIOS and Aura has resulted in this performance, he added. "We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic," Garg noted.

