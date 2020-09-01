STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki's August passenger vehicle sales grow by 21 per cent

Experts had earlier cited MSIL to post growth figures for August owing to good demand, good supply, low inventory, and a low base.

Published: 01st September 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), India's largest carmaker, on Tuesday, reported a 21 per cent jump in its August '20 domestic passenger vehicle sales (excluding OEM) to 113,033 units as against 93,173 sold in the same month last year. 

The company posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020 and a 17.1 per cent over August 2019. The company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 per cent over August 2019.

Automakers are gearing up for the very important three-month festive season- September, October and November. As a result, they continue to fill the inventory level at dealer showrooms. 

Segment-wise, MSIL'S entry-level models such as Alto and S-Presso clocked the maximum growth of 94.7 per cent to sold 19,709 units last month as against 10,123 units sold in August'19.

Sales of MSIL's compact cars (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Tour S, Dzire) grew by 14.2 per cent to 61,956 units while Utility Vehicle sales grew by 13.5 per cent to 21,030 units. 

TAGS
Maruti Suzuki MSIL Maruti sales
