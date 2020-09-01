Maruti Suzuki's August passenger vehicle sales grow by 21 per cent

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), India's largest carmaker, on Tuesday, reported a 21 per cent jump in its August '20 domestic passenger vehicle sales (excluding OEM) to 113,033 units as against 93,173 sold in the same month last year.

The company posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020 and a 17.1 per cent over August 2019. The company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 per cent over August 2019.

Experts had earlier cited MSIL to post growth figures for August owing to good demand, good supply, low inventory, and a low base.

Automakers are gearing up for the very important three-month festive season- September, October and November. As a result, they continue to fill the inventory level at dealer showrooms.

Segment-wise, MSIL'S entry-level models such as Alto and S-Presso clocked the maximum growth of 94.7 per cent to sold 19,709 units last month as against 10,123 units sold in August'19.

Sales of MSIL's compact cars (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Tour S, Dzire) grew by 14.2 per cent to 61,956 units while Utility Vehicle sales grew by 13.5 per cent to 21,030 units.