STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee zooms past 73-mark, settles 73 paise higher at 72.87 against US dollar

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 72.75 and a low of 73.19 against the American currency.

Published: 01st September 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee strengthened 73 paise and crossed the crucial 73-mark against the US dollar on Tuesday supported by a weak American currency and positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the domestic unit gathered momentum after the Reserve Bank of India announced various steps to ease pressure on liquidity.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.18 against the US dollar, gained further ground during the trading session and finally settled for the day at 72.87 against the greenback, registering a surge of 73 paise over its previous close of 73.60.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 72.75 and a low of 73.19 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 91.91.

The Reserve Bank on Monday announced a host of steps, including term repo operations totalling Rs 1 lakh crore in mid-September to ease pressure on the liquidity and maintain congenial financial conditions with a view to ensuring sustainable recovery of economic growth.

Moreover, financial sector regulators, including the RBI and Sebi, on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to continue co-coordinating on various initiatives to strengthen the financial sector.

Meanwhile, on the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 355.07 points higher at 38,983.36, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 94.50 points to 11,482.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,395.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.15 per cent to USD 45.80 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp