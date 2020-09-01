STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex ends 273 points higher; Bharti Airtel soars 6 per cent

Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI were among the other gainers. On the other hand, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex spurted nearly 273 points on Tuesday, led by gains in Bharti Airtel, HUL and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

A sharp appreciation in the rupee against the US dollar added to the momentum, traders said. After a highly volatile session, the BSE Sensex settled 272.51 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 38,900.80.

It hit an intra-day high of 39,226.82 and a low of 38,542.11.Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 82.75 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 11,470.25.

It touched a high of 11,553.55 and a low of 11,366.90 during the day. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6 per cent, after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues to the government with certain conditions.

Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI were among the other gainers. On the other hand, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Markets ended on a positive note after an extremely volatile session on the back of the Supreme Court judgement on the telecom AGR dues, new margin norms and the reaction to the Q1 GDP numbers, said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Telecom and metal stock led the rally on the indices with support of select financials. Bargain hunting was witnessed in several mid-cap names as stock prices became attractive post the fall on Monday, he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely positive in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.13 per cent higher at USD 45.79 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee settled at 72.87 against the US dollar, registering a surge of 73 paise over its previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp