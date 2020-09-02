STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economic growth will turn positive by Q1FY22: EACPM member Nilesh Shah

India's GDP contracted 23.9 per cent yoy in the June 2020 quarter, which saw COVID-19 lockdowns, making the country one of the worst performers across the world during the pandemic.

Published: 02nd September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The economic growth will come into positive territory only by March or June quarter 2021, but India will have to turn the crisis into an opportunity by introducing reforms, Nilesh Shah, a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday.

Shah, who is the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, attributed the surge in equity markets to the optimism they get by looking at the future and not at the data of the past.

India's GDP contracted 23.9 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in the June 2020 quarter, which saw COVID-19 lockdowns, making the country one of the worst performers across the world during the pandemic.

"At the current level, it looks like March 2021 quarter or June 2021 quarter will show y-o-y positive GDP growth," Shah said speaking at a webinar organized by professional networking platform Linkedin.

He hinted that GDP will be hit by the pandemic for two years but stressed that we need to take advantage of the challenging situation, just the way we did in 1991 during the forex crisis which put the growth momentum in a new orbit.

Shah said companies want to shift out of China and that India ought to roll out the red carpet for them and also cut the red tape.

The cost of logistics, which makes Indian goods uncompetitive at the global level, has to be reduced.

Besides, the cost of power has to go down as subsidized supply to farmers makes it expensive for the industry to get electricity, he said.

Drawing from mythology, Shah compared the condition of an entrepreneur in the Indian context with that of the character Abhimanyu in Mahabharata and said the market forces are akin to the Kauravs while the role of Pandavs is played by the regulation, infrastructure support and policies.

Commenting on the surge in markets, he said while the past is about lockdowns, the future is about reforms which will change the growth orbit of India and markets are reading into the same.

He said high capital flows, low oil prices , a good monsoon are among the factors which can make one hopeful about the future and added that the market is looking ahead with optimism.

Shah said Indian IT stocks are "fairly priced and not over-expensive and added that the technology companies will be able to flourish in the future as well if they tap into the digital opportunity.

He said the mutual fund industry is targeting a four-times growth in the number of those investing, to 10 crore people from the present 2.5 crore in the next five to six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Economic growth COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp