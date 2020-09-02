STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail credit growth bounces back, but still lower than pre-Covid

Similarly, housing loans slowed to 12.3 per cent this year in July as compared with 19.2 per cent in July 2019. In July 2020, housing loans accounted for 53 per cent of retail loans.

Published: 02nd September 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail loan growth, which has seen a dramatic decline, now appears to be making a recovery. In July, the segment registered a growth of 11.2 per cent (it was slowest in June at 10.5 per cent in the last 12 months), showed the Reserve Bank's monthly credit data. In absolute numbers, the outstanding credit rose to Rs 25.3 lakh crore during the month as against Rs 24.9 lakh crore in the same period of the corresponding year. 

The gradual unlocking of economic activities has also seen the month-on-month growth in credit to the sector inching up 1.6 per cent in July (the highest since February). During the lockdown months, retail loans — covering segments like home loans, vehicle loans, and credit cards — nosedived Rs 62,861 crore in April, followed by Rs 11,928 crore dip in May.

According to the RBI data, segments such as credit card debt (+7.9% YoY) vehicle loans (+8.1% YoY) and other personal loans (+13.3% YoY) drove the recovery in July.

In fact, consumer durables registered a 62.3 per cent growth vs degrowth of 72.5 per cent in July last year. On the other hand, education loans registered a degrowth of 3.8 per cent as compared to a decline of 1.8 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, housing loans, which accounted for 53 per cent of the retail loans, slowed to 12.3 per cent this year in July as compared with 19.2 per cent in July 2019.

Broadly, however, retail credit is still lower than the year-on-year growth over the last two years when it has been in the range of 15-20 per cent. In July 2019, the y-o-y growth in retail loans was a strong 17 per cent. 

Analysts say people aren't feeling confident to borrow even as banks are flushed with funds. The bruised economy, further battered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, has dragged consumption and the data is in sync with indicators such as falling sales of automobiles, consumer durables and homes.

The slowing growth also comes despite the central bank cutting repo rate by 115 bps since the lockdown was imposed late March.

“Banks continue to remain risk averse, despite availability of ample liquidity, due to the Covid-led uncertainty contributing to weak credit pick-up. We expect overall credit growth to remain slower in the near term as banks are selective in giving fresh loans due to asset quality concerns,” said Sanjay Agarwal – Senior Director, Care Ratings.

Whether the uphill trend in retail loan growth will sustain will be known after repayments start flowing in as the loan moratorium ends.

Besides, another set of much-awaited fiscal stimulus to boost consumption ahead of the crucial festive season would advance credit flow and the larger economy facing recession. It also requires government measures to arrest job losses and increase disposable incomes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Retail loan growth Retail credit growth COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp