STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex ends 185 points higher; Nifty tops 11,500

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Nestle India were among the laggards.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex jumped 185 points on Wednesday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, M&M and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After starting on a choppy note, the BSE benchmark ended 185.23 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 39,086.03. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 11,535. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, ONGC and Infosys.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Nestle India were among the laggards.

According to traders, despite opening on a choppy note, domestic equities turned positive tracking firm cues from most global markets. Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals. Further, sustained foreign fund inflows helped retain the buying momentum, traders said. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 486.09 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 45.60 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 16 paise to end at 73.03 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp