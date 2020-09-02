Tata Motors launches new Nexon variant; price starts at Rs 8.36 lakh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Motors on Wednesday launched a new variant of its compact SUV Nexon, with premium features, at a starting price of Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant XM(S) of Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel and with two transmission options - manual and automated manual transmission (AMT), Tata Motors said in a release.

"Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Business Vehicle Unit, Tata Motors.

The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the electronic stability program, driver and co-driver airbags, hill hold control, ConnectNext infotainment system, among others, the release said.