STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento

Both the trims now come with one-litre petrol engine mated with six speed automatic transmission.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and  Vento models.

The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the trims now come with one-litre petrol engine mated with six speed automatic transmission.

"At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS-VI Polo and Vento," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

The automatic trims offer customers performance and enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with company's maximum power and minimum consumption ideology, he added.

The automatic variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl while for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl, the automaker said. Prospective customers can book the models online or by visiting the nearest dealership, it added.

Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15, the automaker noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp