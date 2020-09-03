STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

15th Finance Commission to meet its economic advisory panel on Friday

The topic of the meeting is 'Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation'.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 15th Finance Commission will hold a meeting with its economic advisory panel on Friday to discuss issues of GDP growth, GST compensation and fiscal consolidation.

Chairman NK Singh and the members of 15th Finance Commission will hold a day long meeting with the Economic Advisory Council of the Commission on Friday, an official statement said. It added that the topic of the meeting is 'Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation'.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of India's GDP growth contacting 23.9 per cent in April-June quarter.  In the corresponding quarter of last financial year, the Indian economy had grown at a rate of 5 per cent.

Besides, fiscal deficit has already crossed budget estimates at the end of July. The Centre's fiscal deficit during April-July stood at Rs 8.21 lakh crore or 103 per cent of 2020-21 budget estimates of Rs 7.96 lakh crore. The issue of GST compensation payable to states would also be discussed in the meeting.

The Centre has given two options to the states -- to borrow either from a special window facilitated by the RBI or from market -- to meet the Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST shortfall, and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022. The compensation due to the states in April-July period stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
15th Finance Commission NK Singh Economic Advisory Council GDP growth
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp