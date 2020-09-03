STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Manufacturers of N95 masks seek permit to begin exports

The textile hub in Tamil Nadu, Tirupur alone can manufacture over 3 Crore pieces of N95 masks monthly besides regular cotton/2/3 ply masks.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital

A nurse wearing an N95 mask (File Photo| EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Manufacturers of N95 masks in the country have urged the Centre to remove all export restrictions imposed on the product since they are losing export orders worth crores or rupees and have been unable to cash in on a massive business opportunity in the overseas markets.

Currently, the Centre has a fixed a monthly export limit of 1 crore N95 masks, but the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) claims that N95 manufacturers are facing difficulties due to oversupply.
“On an average, over 50 lakh N95 masks are being manufactured daily in India.

The textile hub in Tamil Nadu, Tirupur alone can manufacture over 3 Crore pieces of N95 masks monthly besides regular cotton/2/3 ply masks.  On seeing the abundant supply from Tirupur and all over India, we urged the union commerce ministry to allow free export of N95 masks like other masks and PPE kits,” said A Sakthivel, chairman of AEPC.

If the export limitation is removed, he added, then India could see over Rs 3,000 crore in business annually. “We are not able to receive export orders, but globally the demand of N95 masks is rising with each passing day,” he said. 

Extend moratorium
The AEPC has also requested finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the moratorium on term loans up to March 31, 2021, considering the slowdown in business and the drastic fall in apparel exports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N95 mask AEPC
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp