STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Piyush Goyal asks start-ups to come up with holistic paper on employee stock option plans issues

The commerce minister said that some steps were announced earlier related to easing of tax payments for start-ups but subsequently, some issues were brought to the notice.

Published: 03rd September 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the start-up community to come up with a holistic paper on issues related to ESOPs (employee stock option plans) so that it can be flagged to the finance ministry.

He said that maybe in October or November, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will engage with start-ups on the matter.

He said that some steps were announced earlier related to easing of tax payments for start-ups but subsequently, some issues were brought to the notice. "Let's once again try when the Budget comes next year. Come up with a holistic paper, and we will push it and see what we can do this around in the Budget to sort these issues about making it an easier regime particularly the difference between listed and unlisted," the minister said in a CII event on the 'Launch of India's Future Business Group'.

He was replying to a question about the need for a world-class ESOP regime for start-ups. Goyal also sought suggestions about the "overhang in the tax system and the tax authorities of the hawala-type transactions that used to happen in the past".

"We will have to find a way to ensure that it does not raise its head in the garb of start-up or any of these systems," he added. Goyal also called upon the senior business leaders to become mentors, not only to their own family or businesses but also to the new-age and young entrepreneurs.

He said, "I would appeal to them to allocate quality time, committed time for this. It will really encourage youngsters...Imagine Mukesh Ambani going to Gorakhpur and meeting youngsters there, imagine Uday Kotak going to Tiruchirappalli and meeting youngsters there...it can be inspirational".

On funding issues, he said adequate capital is an issue and the government has its own limitations.

He suggested that all "unicorns and unicorns" may sell one per cent of their equity and create a pool of capital to support young people coming out with new ideas and "demonstrate your commitment to support new businesses with Indian capital". "I sometimes feel pain" that so many good ideas have had to sell out at "very low" valuations to international funding, he added.

Speaking about the innovation in railways, Goyal said Indian railways are making better LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. "As a result of this, in the past 17 months, not even a single railway passenger has died because of a railway accident," he said.

The CII's Future Business Group was launched with an objective to nurture the growth of new businesses in India.

The group will submit policy recommendations to help grow new businesses and forge national and international partnerships for businesses of the future. The focus sectors are digital segment, infrastructure, manufacturing, education, agri and healthcare.

The focus nations will be the US, Japan, South Korea, the EU, Australia and Singapore. It was suggested to form a joint working group of DPIIT and CII to formulate a national strategy for future businesses and initiate policy reforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Employee stock option plans DPIIT Finance ministry CII
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp