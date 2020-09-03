STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBL Bank launches cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs

Customers can withdraw cash without their debit cards from 389 IMT-enabled ATMs of the bank or more than 40,000 other bank ATMs across the country.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

RBL Bank

RBL Bank (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RBL Bank on Thursday said it has launched cardless cash withdrawal facility from ATMs, leveraging the Instant Money Transfer (IMT) system. The private sector lender said it has tied-up with Empays Payment Systems, a global financial technology provider, to offer this service.

RBL Bank customers can withdraw cash without their debit cards from 389 IMT-enabled automated teller machines (ATMs) of the bank or more than 40,000 other bank ATMs across the country, it said in a release.

To avail the service a customer has to log into RBL Bank's MoBank app to locate an ATM that supports the IMT function and initiate cash withdrawal by either using his or her mobile number linked to the account or by following a few easy steps on the app.

The customer selects the IMT button on the mobile app, gets a code, and uses it to withdraw money from the ATM. "We have been investing heavily in technology and the cardless cash withdrawal facility - through Empays Payment Systems - is the latest value-added service in our growing contactless banking suite. We will continue to innovate in our effort to deliver seamless, relevant and convenient services for our customers," said Surinder Chawla, Head - Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank.

Empays Payment Systems founder and CEO Ravi Rajagopalan said that this tie-up will provide the bank an extra element of safety and convenience to its customers. Licensed by Reserve Bank of India as a national payment system, the IMT Payment System is the world's largest cardless ATM system, RBL Bank said.

ATMs of a number of member-banks are already linked to the IMT Switch, which enables customers of a particular bank to use the ATMs of any member-bank to withdraw cash from their accounts or remit money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBL Bank RBL Bank cardless RBL cardless ATM Cardless cash withdrawal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp