SEBI warns Accurate Securities to be careful in conducting business, adhere to statutory provisions

Under the norms, a minimum networth of at least Rs 50 lakh has to be maintained throughout the course of registration as a category 1 RTA with SEBI.

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI has warned Accurate Securities and Registry Pvt Ltd to be careful and cautious in conducting its business and comply with all applicable statutory provisions while carrying out its activities in the securities market. The firm is a registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA).

The warning from markets watchdog came in an order issued on Wednesday, after the firm failed to maintain a minimum networth of Rs 50 lakh to satisfy the capital adequacy requirement as prescribed under Registrar to an Issue and Share Transfer Agent Regulations.

Under the norms, a minimum networth of at least Rs 50 lakh has to be maintained throughout the course of registration as a category 1 RTA with SEBI. However, SEBI-appointed auditors found that the firm had a negative networth of nearly Rs 28.29 lakh as of March 31, 2016.

It was only on completion of preferential allotment in February 2019 that the firm's networth satisfied the capital adequacy requirement. SEBI appointed a designated authority (DA) to enquire into the matter, and the authority recommended only a warning to the RTA.

It was found that during the period when it failed to maintain the minimum networth, the firm was providing RTA services to only one client and there have been no investor complaints against it.

Therefore, considering the reason why the networth fell below the minimum requirement, the efforts made by the firm to increase the networth and the absence of any investor complaint, SEBI gave a warning to the firm as recommended by DA.

It further said that "any future lapse on its part in complying with the legal provisions shall invite stringent action".

In a separate order issued on August 31, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on three individuals -- Marconi James Macwan, Preety Bharatbhai Gohel and Saurabh Tyagi -- for failing to furnish information sought by the regulator and not appearing for recording of statement. SEBI said that the fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally.

The regulator had sought information with respect to the investigation carried out by it to ascertain involvement of various entities in fraudulent activities pertaining to manipulation in the scrip of Steel Exchange of India Ltd between July 2017 and December 2017.

