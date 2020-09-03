STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors reports 13 per cent increase in sales for August 2020

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

Published: 03rd September 2020 01:41 PM

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38 per cent increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August. The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

It added that total domestic sales were up 21.6 per cent to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

However, the company reported 28 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the year-ago period.

