STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fresh insolvency cases admitted by NCLT down 75 per cent during April-June

Experts say is a crucial outcome as financial creditors still continue to use IBC as a framework of resolution.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the cross-country lockdown meant businesses and credit flow took a knock, the number of cases admitted under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has shown otherwise, thanks to the year-long suspension of fresh bankruptcy proceedings. 

According to the latest data released by the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), only 76 corporate insolvency cases were admitted between April and June. This compares to 301 cases admitted in the same quarter last year — a decline of almost 75 per cent. As many as 435 cases were admitted by bankruptcy courts in the preceding March quarter or over 82 per cent more than the June quarter.

The number of cases admitted for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes (CIRPs) over the last 13 quarters has increased significantly, and has been generally increasing every quarter, with a major portion of these cases being admitted over the last eight quarters. Over 45 per cent of the total number of insolvency cases, which stands at 3,911, were admitted after the first quarter of FY20. 

Experts say is a crucial outcome as financial creditors still continue to use IBC as a framework of resolution. “This reflects the increasing pivotal role played by this body in resolution of stressed assets despite the introduction of a new circular from RBI in June 2019 which removed a clause that made it mandatory for cases to be admitted to IBC.

Out of the total admitted cases, 50 per cent cases were initiated by operational creditors and 43 per cent by financial creditors,” Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. The cumulative share of operational creditors increased to 62 per cent at the end of Q1 FY21, while financial creditors’ share declined to 32 per cent even as the share of corporate debtors remained at similar level compared with the last year.

Post implementation of the IBC, the overall recovery rate till date in India has improved to 44.7 per cent. However, the recovery for Q1 FY21 has dipped to 30.2 per cent, which is significantly lower than 64.1 perr cent reported in the last quarter (Q4 FY20). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IBC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp