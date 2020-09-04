Fresh insolvency cases admitted by NCLT down 75 per cent during April-June

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the cross-country lockdown meant businesses and credit flow took a knock, the number of cases admitted under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has shown otherwise, thanks to the year-long suspension of fresh bankruptcy proceedings.

According to the latest data released by the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), only 76 corporate insolvency cases were admitted between April and June. This compares to 301 cases admitted in the same quarter last year — a decline of almost 75 per cent. As many as 435 cases were admitted by bankruptcy courts in the preceding March quarter or over 82 per cent more than the June quarter.

The number of cases admitted for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes (CIRPs) over the last 13 quarters has increased significantly, and has been generally increasing every quarter, with a major portion of these cases being admitted over the last eight quarters. Over 45 per cent of the total number of insolvency cases, which stands at 3,911, were admitted after the first quarter of FY20.

Experts say is a crucial outcome as financial creditors still continue to use IBC as a framework of resolution. “This reflects the increasing pivotal role played by this body in resolution of stressed assets despite the introduction of a new circular from RBI in June 2019 which removed a clause that made it mandatory for cases to be admitted to IBC.

Out of the total admitted cases, 50 per cent cases were initiated by operational creditors and 43 per cent by financial creditors,” Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. The cumulative share of operational creditors increased to 62 per cent at the end of Q1 FY21, while financial creditors’ share declined to 32 per cent even as the share of corporate debtors remained at similar level compared with the last year.

Post implementation of the IBC, the overall recovery rate till date in India has improved to 44.7 per cent. However, the recovery for Q1 FY21 has dipped to 30.2 per cent, which is significantly lower than 64.1 perr cent reported in the last quarter (Q4 FY20).