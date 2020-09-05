STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amul to host 24-hrs live cooking session

Published: 05th September 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dairy major Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul, will be organising 24-hour cooking show on September 5, to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

The 24-hour cook-a-thon will be launched by the President of World Association of Chefs Society, Chef Thomas Gugler at 2PM on Saturday and culminate with a session by MichelinStar Chef Suvir Saranat at 2PM on Sunday.

Viewers will get a chance to learn the skills of making simple home made recipes from chefs hailing from over 26 cities across 4 countries. Amul has been organizing 8-12 sessions of Facebook Live Cooking daily as part of its #SimpleHomeMadeRecipescampaign from April 17, 2020 to connect chefs from hotels and restaurants with their consumers at home.

Over 1,200 Live Cooking sessions were conducted in the last 140 days by over 2,500 chefs, the company said in a release. During the 24-hour Show, more than 1,500 viewers stand a chance to gift a Amul chocolate to their favorite teacher on this special occassion.

