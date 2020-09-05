STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Improve productivity, explore smart solutions: Piyush Goyal to auto components industry

With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said. He also called for innovative financing for the auto industry.

Published: 05th September 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:34 PM

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses press conference. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the auto components industry to improve productivity and look at smarter solutions for becoming preferred suppliers to customers.

While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's (ACMA) 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners in resilient global supply chains.

"We should start taking measures to tighten the belt, improve productivity, start looking at every element of cost and smarter solutions to become the preferred suppliers to customers," he added.

With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said. He also called for innovative financing for the auto industry.

