ITC gears up for next normal to beat crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC Ltd expects consumer spending to shrink in the ongoing financial year as the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic dent livelihoods across India. The pandemic poses multi-dimensional challenges for the economy in the short term and companies will have to gear up for ‘next normal’ and reimagine the future as corporates brace to manage the crisis, said Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC Ltd at 109th Annual General Meeting.

“Disruptive Black Swan events of the kind we are facing now, not only test the resilience and adaptive capacity but can also unleash forces of innovation and creativity to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future,” he said, further pointing out that reimagining the future will encompass 3 distinct phases that will co-exist in the journey ahead.

“First, a ‘Survival’ phase as corporates brace to manage the current crisis. Second, a ‘Reboot’ phase as businesses align to the new normal with certain segments experiencing demand destruction, some new trends emerging whilst several pre-crisis trends gain accelerated pace,” Puri said.

Third, as the crisis ebbs, corporates will have to gear up for the ‘next normal’ with some trends moderating, some remaining at an elevated level, certain segments witnessing recovery, whilst new opportunities and industry dynamics get constantly redefined,” he added. The future will be led by constant innovation.