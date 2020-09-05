Moody’s downgrades deposit ratings of 5 public sector banks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India to Ba1 from Baa3. The ratings agency also downgraded Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of all the four lenders to B1 from Ba3.

The outlook on the ratings of the four banks is negative. It affirmed Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its BCA at B1 but changed its ratings outlook to negative from stable.

Deepening economic slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak will strain the standalone credit strength of the banks. Prolonged financial stress among households, weak job creation and a credit crunch among non-bank financial firms will lead to a rise in non-performing loans, it said.