STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nitin Gadkari asks auto industry to discourage imports, says scrappage policy to be out this month

'I request you, don't encourage imports. Try to take the initiative to find out the alternative, or how can we make import substitutes in India,' he said.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked India’s automobile and components industry not to depend on imports and develop local substitutes for products sourced from overseas. 

He added that the country’s auto sector has the potential to be the top global manufacturing hub.India imports a large chunk of its auto components with over 25 per cent of it coming from China. 

Experts feel it will take a very long time for India to become self reliant in the component space and any blockage of Chinese items would hamper supply chain. 

“The government has also taken several steps to encourage Indian companies to export more, and the components sector has an opportunity to take advantage of those measures,” Gadkari said during the annual session of Auto Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). 

Automobile makers also pitched the need for localising in India. Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) President  Toshihiro Suzuki said,  

“Localisation in India is now viable as the volumes have increased over the years...would help the companies improve cost competitiveness in India and outside.”

Gadkari also said that the much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy is in its final stages of approval and will be rolled out within a month. 

“We will clear this policy with the approval of the highest authorities and we will definitely going to open up this policy, which can be a win-win for Indian manufacturers,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Tata Motors MD Guenter Butschek said that regional lockdowns owing to Covid-19 and a shortage of skilled manpower were the new challenges facing the crisis-hit automotive industry. 

“I remain cautious about the prospect of  long term sustenance in the absence of overall economic recovery. Plus the challenges from COVID-19 are continuing which can possibly create more intermittent 
disruptions.” Butschek added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp