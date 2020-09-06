STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd to offer stock options to employees

Of this, 2 per cent is likely to be offered to employees at one-third the price of BPCL scrip in the preceding six months.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run petroleum major Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) announced on Saturday that it would be offering stock options to its employees at one-third of the market price. 

According to the exchange filing, its board of directors had on Friday approved the proposed “Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) to the specified employees”. 

This will be implemented through a trust mechanism, and while BPCL did not give details on the process, reports say that the trust may hold around 9-9.5 per cent of BPCL’s paid-up capital. 

Of this, 2 per cent is likely to be offered to employees at one-third the price of BPCL scrip in the preceding six months. This will also not result in any change in the government’s shareholding in the company.

“The Trust formed for the purpose shall purchase the aforesaid shares from the ‘BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares’ by way of secondary acquisition through the stock exchanges as per the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 and other applicable laws,” the company said.

Reports say that the number of shares offered will depend on the grade of the employee and that there would be a one-year lock-in period for the shares that employees buy under the scheme. 

The government has already announced that it plans to sell all of its 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL to a strategic investor, and has also invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from bidders before September 30, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp