STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Start-up funding picks up pace post lockdown as investors pump in USD 550 million in a week  

The start-up ecosystem in India challenged with liquidity concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is gradually attracting investments from overseas and homegrown funds.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Business, Startups, Investment

A growing interest is seen from nations like UAE, UK and other developed economies.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The start-up ecosystem in India challenged with liquidity concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is gradually attracting investments from overseas and homegrown funds. These firms have raised nearly $550 million this week with edtech leading the fundraising spree followed by segments like house décor, food delivery and online dating. 

Even as start-up founders and homegrown investors are wary of Chinese funding amidst growing Sino- India tensions, China’s AliBaba has reportedly put off its investment plans for India for the next six months after the Indian government modified its Foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations for the border sharing countries. 

Despite the Chinese investments slowing down, the funding have picked up pace post July. 

Industry observers say that although Japan and the US continue to invest heavily in India, a growing interest is seen from countries like UAE, UK and other developed economies. 

Japan’s tech investor, SoftBank Group made a re-entry in the Indian start-up funding ecosystem, leading with a $150 million funding round in edtech start-up, Unacademy. 

Mumbai-based Eruditus, which supports quality education for the underserved population raised $113 million in a Series D funding round in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg’s initiative also participated.

Overall, the edtech sector in India has raised more than $1 billion funding from investors during the pandemic and now the funds are  gradually eyeing startups in other sectors too. 

Earlier this week, home interior major Livspace announced they have raised $90 million  in a Series D round led by Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners, which will be used in expanding the footprints and to target profitability. 

Besides, Zomato’s reported $150 million funds raise from Alibaba’s Ant Financial hit the roadblock after the Chinese investor said in a stock exchange filing that it is evaluating its funding in the wake of changed regulations in India. 

However, Singapore’s investment firm, Temasek holdings has invested $62 million in Zomato as the start-up embarks on a profitability model to launch its IPO.

New set of investors

A growing interest is seen from nations like UAE, UK and other developed economies, say experts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Start Up
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp