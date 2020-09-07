STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Audi to bring entry-level SUV Q2 to India this festive season

Appreciating the government's provision to allow such imports, he said, 'This is a great window that the government has given us to try and test new products.' 

Published: 07th September 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Audi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Audi's entry-level SUV Q2 is expected to hit Indian roads by the second half of October or early November as the company looks to cash in on festive season demand by bringing in the volume model, according to a senior company official.

For this model, Audi India is utilising the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and be sold here in India without the need for undergoing the process to meet local regulatory requirements as long as the model has certification from the EU or Japan.

Thus, the model will come as a fully built unit (FBU) from Germany. The company will be targeting younger first-time luxury segment customers apart from its existing ones who are looking for a replacement or additional cars for the family.

"While we were moving from BS-IV to BS-VI we had only a few models available. The volume model is joining the bandwagon with the Q2 now and there are others to follow as well. We have finally been able to get this product for India, which was launched worldwide quite sometime back," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

He said the company plans to bring this car during the festive period in order to cash in on the surge in demand during the period.

"Festive season brings cheers to the automotive industry that's why we are bringing this car. We are announcing bookings towards the end of September and deliveries will start sometime in the second half of October or early November," Dhillon said.

The Q2 SUV will come with a two-litre petrol engine with Audi's patented 'Quattro' technology, which is a four-wheel drive system that delivers optimal power to each wheel as needed for superior handling and grip.

"This product will not only increase our penetration with our existing customers, who would probably buy this as an additional car for their family, we will also cater to a newer segment of customers, younger generation," he said.

With SUVs being the flavour of the season in India, he said over the past few years there has been an increasing demand for SUVs although in the luxury segment it is still 50:50 between sedans and SUVs.

When asked if the Q2 would be assembled in India, Dhillon said, "At this point in time this car is a fully built unit (FBU) from Germany. We will also evaluate as we move forward, if we are able to produce this locally. But that comes later on."

He said Audi India has been working with the headquarter (HQ) to get this model to India, but it took some time, as the entry level segment in luxury is highly competitive.

"So to bring a model and be profitable for partners as well as for us is not easy. It is an extreme challenge. The way we will tread is we want our network to be also profitable and sustainable for a longer period. We were finally able to convince our HQ and we want to offer this model to our customers in India," he added.

Dhillon said, "At this point in time the understanding with the HQ is that we bring in this model as an FBU, this is an extension of 2,500 cars which the government of India allows to be imported."

Appreciating the government's provision to allow such imports, he said, "This is a great window that the government has given us to try and test new products."

While the Q2 will be a standalone product at the entry point of the luxury segment, Dhillon said, "Being an FBU, the car will not be as competitive as a locally produced car purely due to the taxation (import duty) part."

He, however, said importing from Germany gives the company a lot of flexibility to import and bring a lot of changes to the car and equipment level to offer more variants in India as we move on, as Audi India is currently offering only two variants per model that it sells here in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Audi SUV Q2
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp