STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds sees Rs 1,498 crore inflow 

Franklin Templeton had on April 23 shut six debt mutual fund schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s six closed schemes, which had been shut due to several defaults by highly stressed companies delaying incoming payments, have now received around Rs 1,498 crore  during the second week of August. According to the fund, this inflow through maturities, pre-payments, and coupon payment takes total cash flows received between April 24 and the first week of September to Rs 6,486 crore.

Franklin Templeton had on April 23 shut six debt mutual fund schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market. The schemes together have an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM) and include the Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

Of the six schemes, Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF) are the latest schemes to turn cash positive with 5 per cent and 1 per cent of their respective AUMs available in cash. This will be distributed to unitholders subject to a successful unitholder vote, according to the company.

Further, cash positions in Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund rose to 31 per cent and 14 per cent of their respective AUMs as of August 31. “Active monetization of assets of the schemes and distribution of investment proceeds to the unitholders will be possible only after successful e-voting,” the statement noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp