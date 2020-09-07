Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds sees Rs 1,498 crore inflow 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s six closed schemes, which had been shut due to several defaults by highly stressed companies delaying incoming payments, have now received around Rs 1,498 crore during the second week of August. According to the fund, this inflow through maturities, pre-payments, and coupon payment takes total cash flows received between April 24 and the first week of September to Rs 6,486 crore.

Franklin Templeton had on April 23 shut six debt mutual fund schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market. The schemes together have an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM) and include the Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

Of the six schemes, Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (FICRF) are the latest schemes to turn cash positive with 5 per cent and 1 per cent of their respective AUMs available in cash. This will be distributed to unitholders subject to a successful unitholder vote, according to the company.

Further, cash positions in Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund rose to 31 per cent and 14 per cent of their respective AUMs as of August 31. “Active monetization of assets of the schemes and distribution of investment proceeds to the unitholders will be possible only after successful e-voting,” the statement noted.