STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China

In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product from China.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pill, medicine, purpose, tablet, pixabay

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of Vitamin C, used by pharmaceutical firms for the production of medicines, from China following complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has filed the application before the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR, seeking initiation of the probe.

The company alleged that the domestic industry is impacted due to the dumping of Vitamin C from China PR and has requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports, according to the notification of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

On the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicants, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation," it said.

In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product from China.

If DGTR will find that there is dumping and it is impacting the domestic manufacturer, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes the same. The period of investigation is April 2019- March 2020. It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of the manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime.

India and China are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vitamin C China
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp