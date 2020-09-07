STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles 21 paise lower at 73.35 against US dollar

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.03 and a low of 73.44 against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as strengthening American currency and muted domestic equities weighed on the local currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.17, lost further ground and finally closed at 73.35 against the American currency, down 21 paise from its previous close.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.03 and a low of 73.44 against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 92.85.On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 24.25 points higher at 38,381.43, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 4.75 points to 11,338.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,888.78 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.01 per cent to USD 42.23 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp