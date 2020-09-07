STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI MF to pause lump sum investments into Small Cap Fund starting today

Asset management firm SBI  Mutual Fund has announced that it will no longer accept lump sum investments into its Small Cap Fund from September 7.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

SBI Mutual Funds.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Asset management firm SBI Mutual Fund has announced that it will no longer accept lump sum investments into its Small Cap Fund from September 7. The move come around five months after the fund was reopened on March 30. 

However, the company’s officials said that the fund’s size has gone past Rs 5,000 crore and pointed out that small-cap companies have started facing capacity constraints even as the market has run up.  The fund has also limited new systematic investment plans (SIP) of up to Rs 5,000 per investor, even though existing SIPs registered before 8 September will continue.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has soared by nearly 40 per cent over the three months ended August and with the firm’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) breaching the Rs 5,000 crore mark, analysts say that the decision is a prudent one.  

According to D P Singh, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund, the company’s decision is to ensure that existing investors don’t suffer due to capacity constraints. This is the second such halt for the fund. It had initially been closed in 2015, a move not reversed until this summer. In 2015, the action was taken since the fund had alreadu hit its maximum capacity constraint of Rs 750 crore as specified in its own offer document. 

Other funds haven’t seen as much cash inflow

While other small cap funds from DSP and had also opened up lump sum investment in April this year, they have not seen the same level as fund inflows as SBI MF.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund’s AUM has shrunk from Rs 8,567 crore to Rs 8,322 crore from the end of February to July. DSP’s fell from Rs 5,045 crore to Rs 4,650 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI SBI Mutual Fund Small Cap Fund
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp