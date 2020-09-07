STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tourism sector in dire straits due to COVID-19; needs urgent relief from govt: IATO

'Such a measure would go a long way in alleviating the liquidity problem as the sector currently has zero billing and this would help tour operators to survive,' it added.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body IATO on Monday urged the government to provide immediate relief to the tourism sector, which has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the tour operators have been forced to lay off their staff, many have sent staff on furlough and those who are remaining are getting less than 30 per cent salary, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) said in a statement.

In light of this, IATO has sought various relief measures from the government. This includes one-time financial grant of the gross salaries amount paid to the staff of tour operators on the basis of the balance sheet of fiscal year 2018-19 which is submitted with the government authorities, IATO said.

The industry body has also requested, "the government to raise duty drawback under the SEIS ( Service Export India Scheme ) from 7 per cent to 10 per cent. Such a measure would go a long way in alleviating the liquidity problem as the sector currently has zero billing and this would help tour operators to survive", it added.

It has also sought amendment in rules regarding granting of loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises  (MSMEs) as presently only those who have established relationships with banks are being offered loans, IATO said.

"The tourism industry is in dire straits and needs urgent relief from the government. The measures we have sought do not involve huge outgo from the government but if these relief can be given now, these can go a long way in providing succor to the stressed sector failing which many tour operators would shut down," IATO President Pronab Sarkar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic IATO COVID
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp