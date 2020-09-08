STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises Rs 122; silver gains Rs 340

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,930 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.91 per ounce.

Published: 08th September 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose Rs 122 to Rs 51,989 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold closed at Rs 51,867 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 340 to Rs 69,665 per kg, from Rs 69,325 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 122, supported by rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee depreciated 25 paise and settled at 73.63 (provisional) against a US dollar on Tuesday amid rise in demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,930 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.91 per ounce.

Reliance Securities Senior Research Analyst Sriram Iyer said, "International gold and silver were steady on Tuesday afternoon trade, as doubts over global economic recovery offset pressure from a stronger dollar ahead of policy strategies from central banks in Europe and North America."

Iyer added that market participants' focus will now be on Bank of Canada's policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp