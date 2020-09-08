STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI offers relief to stressed sectors amid pandemic

Analysts have welcomed the timely release of the resolution by the committee and lauded it to to come up with a scheme which is not based on one size fit all.

Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sectors like auto, hospitality, realty and aviation, which were reeling under severe financial stress got some relief as the KV Kamath-led committee gave its recommendation for loan structuring for pandemic-hit sectors on Monday. In its report, the committee has identified 26 sectors, including power, construction, steel, retail and real estate that need relief.

In order to identify weak companies to be picked by the lenders, the committee has uniformly proposed thresholds for current ratio, DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) and ADSCR (Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio) in most of the sectors. The borrowers eligible under the current framework are standard accounts.

Analysts have welcomed the timely release of the resolution by the committee and lauded it to to come up with a scheme which is not based on one size fit all. “What is significant is that the approach is differentiated across sectors. It is not a case of one size fits all, which would have skewed the picture,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said.

As it is likely to give immediate relief to the sectors, experts added that that it is yet to be seen how many companies get relief under the scheme as the central bank has also allowed banks to consider more 
parameters than specified by the committee in its report.

“It still leaves large decision to banks, how they plan to package the restructuring. So this is too early to say how many companies can avail the scheme,” a senior banker told.Also finer points for the 
sector has to be considered. For the real estate sector, for instance, it said the relief will come at the project level and not at the company level. This will leave out many companies with poor pre-covid records.

For road and airlines also the devil will be in details. In the roads sector, the panel said the financing is cash flow-based and at SPV (special purpose vehicle) levels where the level of debt is decided at the time of initial project appraisal. 

Similarly, for the crisis-hit airline sector, the targeted current ratio has been kept low as the airlines operate on a cash and carry model for revenue purpose, thereby creating almost nil debtors and higher current liabilities in form of advance received from customers. 

